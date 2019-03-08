Monalisa hot photos: Women's day is celebrated every year on March 8 to appreciate and acknowledge what women have achieved globally, politically and in all aspects. Taking to her official Instagram handle Monalisa wished her 1.5 million fans a very happy women's day.

Monalisa hot photos: On the occasion of women’s day, Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to wish her fans a very happy women’s day. In the picture share by Monalisa, she is dressed in a black- golden blouse with red saree. She has complemented her look with red sindoor, bindi, kohled eyes and glossy lipstick.

She has captioned her post as Happy women’s day to all of you, Have a great day and keep smiling. The post in a span of just 30 minutes has crossed 10k plays likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Take a look:

The diva started her career 22 years back with Jayate in 1997 but didn’t get her breakthrough till the 2000s. She has worked in Oriya, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada as well as Bhojpuri language movies. And since then the all-rounder is a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Some of her movies are- Hamam fi Amsterdam, Wrong Number, Top Somrat, Bobby: Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Encounter Dayanayak, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Blackmail, Bunty Aur Babli, To the London Calling,Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, among various others.

