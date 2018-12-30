As the Simmba fever takes the country by storm, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her latest video in which she can be seen dancing on the song Aankh Marey. The song originally features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan dancing on the track on Simmba. In the video shared by Monalisa, she can be seen dancing with her Nazar co-star. Have a look at the video here-

With her sensational and sultry dance moves, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has emerged as one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema that can make anyone go weak in the knees. Be it sizzling the screens with her on-screen presence to making jaws drop with her breathtaking photos on social media, the diva knows how to woo her fans. As the actor continues to garner praises for her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Nazar, Monalisa has dropped her latest dance video on social media.

Grooving on the song Aankh Marey from the film Simmba, Monalisa’s dance video is a treat for sore eyes and an absolute delight to watch. Donning an ethnic avatar, Monalisa is wearing a green suit in the video. In the video, she is seen dancing with none other than her Nazar co-star. Soon after Monalisa shared the video, fans could not stop double tapping the video and leaving praises in the comment section. So far, the video has garnered more than 86K views on social media.

Workwise, Monalisa has worked with all leading actors of Bhojpuri cinema and has featured in more than 125 films. With this, she was also a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10 that garnered her a massive fanbase.

Have a look at Monalisa’s photos that drives the Internet crazy:

