Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently hogging headlines with her stint in Star Plus's show Nazar, is breaking the Internet with her latest video. In the video shared by Monalisa on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen flaunting her dance moves on Katrina Kaif's hit song Chikni Chameli. Dressed in an ethnic suit, Monalisa is looking super-hot while dancing on the song.

With her sensational and sultry dance moves and breathtaking persona, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has emerged as one of leading and sought-after female actors of Bhojpuri cinema. Whenever she steps on the big screen, she makes sure to make the audience dance along with her. After achieving a huge success in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa is out on a mission to win a million hearts with her stint on Star Plus’s hit show Nazar and is absolutely acing it.

To make the audience go gaga over her, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account today i.e November 24 to share her latest video that is already taking social media by storm. Present on the sets of Nazar, the diva can be seen flaunting her dance moves on Katrina Kaif’s hit chartbuster song Chikni Chameli. Donning a wine ethnic suit styled with statement earrings, Monalisa can be seen dancing against a background of fairy lights and coloured shadows.

As she charms the social media users with her sensuous dance moves, Monalisa is looking too hot to handle and is giving all the leading ladies of telly world as well as Bhojpuri cinema a run for their money. Interestingly, shared just an hour ago, the video has already garnered 10K views and the count is increasing by every passing second. Her fans and followers are also showering praises in the comment section.

With more than a million followers on her official Instagram account, Monalisa is no less than a social media sensation and breaks the Internet every time she shares her new photos or videos. Along with working in the Bhojpuri film industry and now venturing into telly world with Nazar, Monalisa has earlier made her presence felt in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10.

Have a look at some of Monalisa’s gorgeous photos here:

