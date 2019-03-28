Monalisa hot video: Bhojpuri bombshell aka Antara Biswas who is currently playing the role of Dayan in Nazar, set the YouTube on fire with her sensuous dance moves in Pawan Singh starrer Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake. The superhit Bhojpuri song from blockbuster movie Sarkar Raj, has so was garnered over 6,862,768 views on YouTube.

Monalisa hot video: One of the best known Bhojpuri divas who hardly misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her sexy pictures and sultry dance videos, is one of the best-known Internet sensations. The stunning lady who enjoys millions of fanbases on social media, makes sure her fans are well aware of her personal as well as professional life. Not just the photo-sharing app, Antara Biswas who is famously known as Monalisa stays quite active on the video-sharing app.

Sung by Pawan Singh, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake from the album Sarkar Raj featuring Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh, has crossed over 6,862,768 views on YouTube. Helmed by Arvind Chaubey and bankrolled by India E-Commerce Ltd, Yashwant Kumar & Arbind Dubey, the superhit Bhojpuri movie Sarkar Raj starring Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani is made under the banners of India E-Commerce Ltd. Coming back to her song, Monalisa is seen flaunting her sultry dance moves in the song that was a chartbuster and comes under the category of Monalisa’s super hits.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the sensuous video of Monalisa and Pawan Singh, take a look at it here:

Well, Monalisa who is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, began her acting career at a very young age. Married to Bhojpuri star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Monalisa made her Indian television debut by participating in Bigg Boss, then hosted by Salman Khan.

She, in fact, got hitched to her husband Vikrant on the sets of Bigg Boss while she was an inmate. With her back to back appearance in Indian shows, Monalisa bagged a perfect role to add to her kitty which has over 150 Bhojpuri movies and many more in Telugu, Bengali and Odiya language.

