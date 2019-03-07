Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod, took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot workout video. Well, the stunning Bhojpuri bombshell in the video is seen doing plank on a purple coloured yoga mat.

Monalisa hot workout video: Bhojpuri bombshell, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot workout video. The gorgeous diva in the video is seen doing planks on a purple coloured yoga mat. In a pink and blue coloured gym outfit with Bollywood song Dil chain kahi na paave in the background, Monalisa’s latest video is definitely a source of motivation for her 1 million followers on Instagram. Captioning the post as a plank which is also called the perfect full body drill.

On the work front, Monalisa was last seen flaunting her sultry dance moves in the Bhojpuri song Susuk Susuk Ke Royi Thi from the movie, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 featuring Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu, Rahul Dev, Surabhi Shukla and Shubhi Sharma in the lead. Former Bigg Boss season 10 contestant, Monalisa is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in the famous Star Plus show, Nazar.

If you missed watching the latest workout video of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a sneak peek to the post that has garnered over 31,271 likes here:

Although Monalisa barely posts her workout video on social media, she managed to garner over attention after uploading her post workout picture on Instagram. In a pastel blue coloured sports bra coordinated with grey and blue coloured treggings, Monalisa’s post was highly praised by her followers on the Internet. Take a look at the picture that received over 116,666 hearts:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More