Monalisa Antara Biswas photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most famous Bhojpuri actors of Bihar. The stunning lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in Star Plus’s Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot picture in a sky blue coloured crop shirt and denim shorts. With a smile and messy hair-do, Monalisa’s Instagram post thanking Helo app for the love and affection has garnered over 1,942 likes within minutes of its upload. Well, her morning post has definitely made her fan’s Sunday more special and happening just like she looks in the image which has pink and white coloured balloons in the background. The lady on February 10, shared a series of photos in the same outfit with a similar background. Seems like the stunning diva can’t get over with her happy Sundaying throwback photos. Her previous post was hearted by 66k followers including Bhojpuri actors Poonam Dubey and Shubhi Sharma.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the hot picture of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, if you missed her latest Instagram post:

Talking about her work, the gorgeous diva who is also one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri industry was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

