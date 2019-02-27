Monalisa Instagram video: Antara Biswas recently shared a cute video on her official Instagram handle, and fans can't stop staring! Dressed in a sleeveless yellow suit, she has complemented her attire with kohled eyes, and glossy pink lipstick The post has garnered 12k views and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

The diva stared her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi language movie Jayate but didn’t get her breakthrough until 1999 and 2000 when she featured in Oriya language movie. Monalisa has featured in more than 80 films in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Oriya, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. Take a look at her post and some of her other cute photos here:

Some of the hit movies of the Bigg Boss contestant are as such- Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike (2008), Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli (2009), Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me (2009), Hum Hai Khalnayak (2009), Ek Aur Kurukshetra (2010), Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein (2010), Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya (2013), Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati (2012), Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya (2013), Chedi Ganga Kinarewala (2013), Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan (2013), Meri Life Mein Uski Wife (2010), Kadhalukku Maranamillai (2011), En Peyar Kumarasamy (2012), among various other movies.



