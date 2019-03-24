Bhojpuri bombshell who hardly skips and opportunity of making her fanbase go gaga with sexy photos and videos, set the Internet on fire with her yet another hot monokini picture near the pool. The stunning diva even wished happy Sunday to her fans in the latest Instagram post that garnered over 20k likes within minutes of its upload.

One of the most bankable Bhojpuri diva, Monalisa barely misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her sexy photos and videos on social media. Monalisa who is popularly known as the Bhojpuri sensation makes sure her fanbase are well updated about her personal as well as professional life. The diva who has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri movies and have Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Odiya under her belt, is also a famous Internet star who has millions of followers.

Just a few minutes ago, Antara Biswas who is famously known as Monalisa, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy monokini picture. In a red coloured monokini with a floral printed shrug, Monalisa looks hot as always as she posed for a picture besides pool. Her wet hair and sensuous expressions are a proof that the lady can beat any star when it comes to posing poolside. With caption saying, believe in yourself and you will unstoppable, Monalisa wishes hapoy Sunday to her 1.7 million fans.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the post of Bhojpuri sensation, take a look at the photo that garnered over 20k likes here:

On the work front, Monalisa is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in Star Plus’s top trp show, Nazar. The lady in fact took to her official Instagram handle to let her fanbase know that she will appear in the upcoming maha episode of Divya Drishti in order to join hands with Pishachini who too is a witch. Both the stunning ladies are seen playing the negative role in their respective shows.

Talking about Monalisa’s journey in Indian telly world, the stuning Bhojpuri bombshell came to limelight after she participated as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 10, hosted by Salman Khan. She in fact got married to her boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show before getting elimininated.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More