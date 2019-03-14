Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa who is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy picture in a blue coloured body-hugging backless dress. Posing like a diva in the picture, Monalisa shared the picture via Instagram story.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photo: Bhojpuri bombshell who won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills as Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in Star Plus’s Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot picture in ethnic wear. Well, that is not it! Monalisa surprised her 1.7 million fanbases by sharing her sexy photo in a blue backless body-hugging dress via Instagram story. Posing like a diva in the picture, Monalisa chose a bun and coordinating earrings with the dress.

The hottie who has been apart of over 150 Bhojpuri movies, is known as one of the most bankable Internet sensations of the regional industry. Barely missing a chance of making her fans go gaga with her pictures and videos on social media, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas makes sure her followers are well treated and updates about her personal as well as professional life.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s Instagram story, take a look at it here:

In the meanwhile, take a look at a series of photos shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looking stunning in dresses:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was last seen as essaying the role of Jhuma Boudi in her debut Bengali web series titled as Dupur Thakurpo 2. The stunning lady who is currently enjoying the star-dum was last seen flaunting her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri movie, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

