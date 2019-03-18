Monalisa Instagram photos: Monalisa aka Antra Biswas is a renowned Bhojpuri actress currently working in a daily soap named as Nazar which is broadcasted on Star Plus. She is a social media sensation and always pleases her fans by posting hot and sizzling photos of her on various social media platforms.

Monalisa Instagram photos: Monalisa aka Antra Biswas is a well known name of Bhojpuri movies. Monalisa has won a lot of hearts by her acting in Star Plus’ daily soap Nazar. The Bhojpuri diva has her own place in the industry. She made her debut in the year 1997 by the Movie Jayate but the movie turned to be a flop. She worked in various film industries including Tamil, Kannad, Telegu, Hindi and the Bhojpuri industry.

In her latest Instagram post, Monalisa is slaying a sexy gym look. Posted days ago, fans are still drooling over the hot avatar of Bhojpuri diva. Donning a grey gym wear, Monalisa is looking super-hot. Monalisa has styled her hair in plates as she hits the gym in her hottest look.

Monalisa was born on November 21, 1982 to a Bengali Hindu family. She completed her schooling and graduation from Kolkata and earned a BA degree in Sanskrit. She Married her long time boyfriend and Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the Big Boss house on January 17, 2017.

Monalisa acted in a lot of low budget movies before her launch in Bollywood from the movie Blackmail, along with Suneil Shetty and Ajay Devgn. She acted in a famous Kannada movie Jackpot. In her acting career of 22 years, Monalisa has worked in many movies including Khatailal Mithailal , Kaha Jaiba Raja, Najariya Ladaike , Tu Babua Hamaar, Shrimaan Driver Babu, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Hum Bahubali, Dulha Albela, Ranbhoomi, Hum Hai Khalnayak, Sindur Daan, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Ek Aur Kurukshetra, Tu Jaan, Hau Hamaar, Dharmatma, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Bhojpuriya Don, Rangbaz Daroga, Nainihal, Saat Saheliya, Devra Bada Satawela, Devra, Bhail Deewana, Mrityunjay, Loafer, Kanoon Hamra, Mutthi Mein, Daraar and a lot more movies.

Monalisa has always made her fans go crazy by her sexy moves and jaw-dropping figure and curves. On a professional note, Monalisa is currently occupied with the shooting for her daily soap Nazar where she is playing the role of a Daayan named Mohana. The Star Plus show Nazar is ruling the TRP charts and the show has fetched a lot of popularity to Bhojpuri queen Monalisa.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More