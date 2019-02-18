Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has shared a photograph on Instagram with her fans. In the photograph, she can be seen enjoying the nature. Dressed in a floral print outfit, she looks beautiful. This is not the only photograph which has taken the social media by storm.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka MonaLisa who has a massive fan following has always made sure to share her photographs on Instagram with her fans. With 1.6 million followers, Monalisa continues to rule the hearts of her fans on Instagram. Undoubtedly, yet again, her another photograph is ruling the Instagram. In the photographs, Mona Lisa can be seen enjoying the nature. She can be seen dressed up in a floral outfit. With curls and matching footwear, she has again left everyone mesmerised with her perfect beauty.

Within 28 minutes, she has received 6,288 likes on Instagram. Soon after the post, the comments section is bombarded with praises and compliments for the actor. In the caption, Monalisa wrote that in Nature light creates the colour.

This isn’t the photograph which has taken the social media by storm. There are several other photographs which have gone viral on the Internet.

She had acted in various low budget films. In Bollywood she made her debut with Blackmail, starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She had in South Indian film. She had also been featured in a Kannada film titled Jackpot. She got hitched with her boyfriend Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house on 17 January 2017

