Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Akshara Biswas looks sad in her latest Instagram post. The hottie who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's prime time show Nazar, is sad as she has nobody to get married to. Take a look at the latest teaser shared by Monalisa on her official handle.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming award show. The lady who is currently seen as Daayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar will be shaking her leg with a co-star for the Star Parivaar Awards. Well, the beauty who never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her sultry moves and sexy curves in her Bhojpuri songs and movies, took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know how excited she is about the award event that will is just 2 days away.

Monalisa in her recent post simply took the breath away as she looked uber hot in a red saree and sleeveless top. Although, the lady looks sad in the clip as she has nobody to romance with but her outfit and subtle makeup are simply mesmerising. In the video, we can also see Balle Balle Tevar from Star Plus show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. The lady found Balle Balle Tevar a perfect man for her but he was seen running away from the situation. Take a look at the recent Star Parivaar awards teaser shared by Monalisa on her official social media handle.

Take a look at the series of Star Parivaar Awards teaser shared by Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas:

