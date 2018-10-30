Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in StarPlus's show Ek Dayan Ki Nazar, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her sexy moves. The Bhojpuri sensation will share the stage with Akriti Sharma for Star Parivaar Awards 2018.

Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri sensation is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her sexy dance moves. Well, the hottie will be seen sharing the stage with her Nazar co-star Akriti Sharma. In a green body fitted outfit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas simply set the stage on her fire with those curves and killer looks. Yesterday, October 29, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know how excited she is for the upcoming award show. In a navy blue saree and white tunic, Biswas looks amazed and happy in the clip that was posted by Star Plus handle on its official Instagram handle.

This is not the first time that the lady has surprise her fans with her Star Parivaar Awards look, few days back the lady reposted the teaser of the much-awaited Starplus award show of this year. In her post, the lady wrote that she is excited and can’t wait for the masti, drama and entertainment to hit the stage. This is a special event for the actress as this is going to be the first time that the lady will be performing for Star Parivaar Awards 2018. Take a look at photos and videos, Antara Biswas has been sharing from the Star Parivaar Awards sets.

Well, we all know how stunning and gorgeous our Monalisa is. Despite essaying the role of a vampire in Starplus’s show, Antara Biswas is loved and adored by the audience. Monalisa simply slays in whatever she wears. Be it a beautiful gown or ethnic outfit, the lady carries it like a diva. The Bhojpuri sensation’s uber-hot post in white saree will simply make your day.

