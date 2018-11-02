Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is undoubtedly an epitome of the flawless enchantress. She has innumerable layers of beauty that comes out with her every new avatar. Sometimes she is the hottest lady you have ever seen and sometimes she is the one most elegant, like her Instagram post, the actor changes her appearance and that is what her fans love about her.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is undoubtedly an epitome of the flawless enchantress. She has innumerable layers of beauty that comes out with her every new avatar. Sometimes she is the hottest lady you have ever seen and sometimes she is the one most elegant, like her Instagram post, the actor changes her appearance. Recently, the Daayan Ki Nazar actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has once again left us out of words. Unlike most of her avatars, the Bhojpuri diva is trying to reveal her ethnic side that is way different than her earlier ones.

Donning a sea-green saree, the actor looks just graceful and appealing. She has accessorised the look with ethnic danglers and bangles. But, the highlight of her entire look is the bindi that is just making the look complete. It has not been long since the actor has shared the picture and in no time it has garnered over thousands of likes. The compliment section is flooding up with the compliments like, “Beauty with elegance mixed with a sexy personality is @aslimonalisa, and Wow so pretty beautiful you @aslimonalisa ❤❤” and many like these. Before we say much, here’s take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking just beautiful? Well, it is not the only picture that has turned so many people into Monalisa’s fans, there are just thousands of them. Here we have chosen some of the best pictures from her Instagram profile, take a look:

