Monalisa videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is one of the most beautiful and bankable divas of the entertainment industry, is loved and praised by millions of followers on social media. Monalisa who began her acting career at a very young age in 90s has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri movies. The lady not only garnered fanbase from the Bhojpuri industry but also made her followers fall in love with her by doing Hindi, Tamil, Odiya and Telugu movies.

Monalisa is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in the ongoing show, Nazar. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant appeared in the new television drama, Divya Drishti. Monalisa joined hands with Pishachini for a maha episode of DivyaDrishti which is based on a life of twin sister who has special powers of watching future and saving lives. Flaunting her beauty in the show, Monalisa is being praised at a high level due to her acting skills.

Enjoying over 1 million followers on social media, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share a funny video in which she is seen essaying a sexy driver’s role. In a maroon coloured body-hugging dress, Monalisa definitely is one of the sexiest drivers anybody would for. The video which is based on driving rules, Monalisa’s video featured Vigo stars Rocky Superstar and FunBucket Bhargav. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the latest post of Monalisa that garnered over 92,201 followers, take a look at the video here:

Monalisa broke the Internet on fire after her Jhuma Boudi avatar in the Bengali web series went viral on social media. The famous Bengali digital drama titled Dupur Thakurpo 2, Monalisa was noted saying that what amazes her is that even kids are liking her so much. They come to her and ask if her braid is real and how do her eyes glow.

