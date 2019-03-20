Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram video: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her amazing dance moves in the songs, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the upcoming interesting episode of Divya Drishti where Dayan and Pishachini will unite to kill the twin sisters.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram video: Star Plus’s new show with a title, DivyaDrishti is all set to entertain their audience with an interesting episode which will feature none other than Nazar star, Monalisa aka Dayan aka Mohana Rathod. In a red coloured saree with her long braid is seen laughing at the twin sisters, Divya and Drishti from the show, DivyaDrishti. Monalisa will be accompanied by Sangita Ghosh who will be seen as essaying the role of Pishachini in the show that airs at 7:00 pm on weekdays.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa who is currently enjoying the grand success of her ongoing show Nazar in which she is seen as essaying the role of sexy vampire, took to her official Instagram handle to share the promo of upcoming episode of DivyaDrishti with a caption saying Acchai ko dene maar, Dayan aur Pishachini huye saath, kya hoga iss raat ka anjaam. Well, it will be interesting to watch the two popular divas of Indian telly world to share a frame for the show which is garnering good response from the audience.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the video that garnered over 315k views on YouTube within hours of its upload:

Former Bigg Boss contestant who got hitched to Bhojpuri actor, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, on the reality show, too took to her official account to share the video which crossed over 50k likes with fans eagerly waiting to watch the two together on the small screens. Well, Monalisa fanbase has seen her mean side in the ongoing Nazar show that airs on weekdays on Star Plus but it will definitely spice up Divya Drishti’s upcoming episode when Monalisa as Mohana Rathod aka Dayan will join hands with Pishachini to hurt twin sisters.

Talking about the upcoming episode of Nazar, according to the promo that went viral on social media, Monalisa’s on-screen sister Ritu Chaudhary aka Vedashree will become a Dayan. Choudhary who plays the role of a soft-hearted married lady in the show will surprise her family members with her new avatar. Take a look at the latest video shared by Ritu Chaudhary on her official handle in which she is seen having a fun time in the bathtub.

