Monalisa latest Instagram video: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas takes over social media every time she shares her latest photos or videos. As the festival of Navratri fills the surroundings with excitement and cheer, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest video. In the video, Monalisa can be seen flaunting her dandiya dance moves on a festive song and looks absolutely sizzling.

Unlike her usual avatar, the actor is dressed in an orange suit. To amp up the look, Antara has tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and has styled her look with jhumkas and a small bindi. As seen in the video, Monalisa is dancing on the set of her hit show Nazar on Star Plus, that is paving its way to the top of TRP charts.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Monalisa gave a fun and quirky caption to the post and took a jibe at herself for going offbeat with her dandiya dance moves. After she shared the video with her fans and followers, the video garnered over 121, 133 views in just one day. With this, the comment section under the photo got flooded with compliments, appreciating her stunning looks and hot and sexy dance moves.

With 1.2 followers, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is already a social media sensation and sweeps her fans and followers off their feet with her seductive and sultry photos. Starring in over 125 films, Monalisa has shined through as one of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry. The diva rose to fame with her stint in season 10 of Bigg Boss.

Have a look at Monalisa’s photos that rule hearts:

