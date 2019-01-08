In the latest photo shared by the former Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Monalisa looks alluring in a black sleeveless suit with a black bindi. Monalisa's new photos have once again taken the Internet by storm! Monalisa is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in several Bhojpuri films.

Bhojpuri queen and everyone’s favourite Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is not only ruling the Bhojpuri film industry but has become everyone’s favourite on social media as well. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has been ruling the small screen with her path-breaking performance in Nazar, which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus, has made fans go berserk with her steamy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account.

In the latest photo shared by the former Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Monalisa looks alluring in a black sleeveless suit with a black bindi. Monalisa’s new photos have once again taken the Internet by storm! Monalisa is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in several Bhojpuri films. She has also done phenomenal work in Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Her Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 was a big hit and was loved by fans!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was one of the finalists in controversial reality shows Bigg Boss. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently playing a negative role in Nazar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More