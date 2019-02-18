Monalisa, the sexy Bhojpuri actress who has managed to set the internet on fire with her latest photos and videos from her daily routines has once again created a buzz among her fans. Yes, the Dayan in Nazar has mesmerised the audience in a video song where she is seen stepping up with her beautiful co-star Niyati Fatnani, who plays the role of protagonist Piya in the daily soap streaming in Star Plus. According to the latest updates in a leading daily, the two diva’s were seen shaking their legs on the Sonakshi Sinha’s song Mungda from Total Dhamaal which has become a sensation on the internet.
Monalisa has shared this video on her Instagram account along with a caption which reads, “The Dance Lovers again … with #totaldhamaal …. we just can’t control ourselves whenever we Listen to the peppy numbers … we make sure we Take out time in between shots for this”, according to reports in a leading media website. Monalisa on the work front, is currently playing the role of a daayan and the serial is based on supernatural beings.
