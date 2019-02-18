Bhojpuri actor Monalisa and her co-star Niyati Fatnani from Nazar has set the internet on fire with this latest dance video on the Sonakshi Sinha's song Mungda from Total Dhamaal. Check out the video here.

Monalisa, the sexy Bhojpuri actress who has managed to set the internet on fire with her latest photos and videos from her daily routines has once again created a buzz among her fans. Yes, the Dayan in Nazar has mesmerised the audience in a video song where she is seen stepping up with her beautiful co-star Niyati Fatnani, who plays the role of protagonist Piya in the daily soap streaming in Star Plus. According to the latest updates in a leading daily, the two diva’s were seen shaking their legs on the Sonakshi Sinha’s song Mungda from Total Dhamaal which has become a sensation on the internet.

Monalisa has shared this video on her Instagram account along with a caption which reads, “The Dance Lovers again … with #totaldhamaal …. we just can’t control ourselves whenever we Listen to the peppy numbers … we make sure we Take out time in between shots for this”, according to reports in a leading media website. Monalisa on the work front, is currently playing the role of a daayan and the serial is based on supernatural beings.

