Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has made her small screen debut with her new show Nazar, has turned singer Khusboo Jain's song Meri Ye Jawani into a peppy grooving track. Monalisa had shot to fame during her participation in reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Monalisa is currently playing the role of a dayan in her new show Nazar

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who made her small screen debut with her upcoming show Nazar on entertainment channel Star Plus, is sending shock waves among her fans with her song Meri Ye Jawani. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has turned Meri Ye Jawani who has been sung by Khusboo Jain from the film Gharwali Baharwali in a grooving, peppy number. Monalisa previously made headlines during the last season of reality TV show Bigg Boss. During her stay in Bigg Boss’ house, Monalisa was an everyday topic to be discussed in B-town and entertainment gossips.

While Antara Biswas was already popular among her fans through her projects in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, a big surge in her popularity came after her appearance, in reality, show Bigg Boss. During her stay in Bigg Boss, Monalisa was pulled into many controversies along with other contestants.

Speaking about Monalisa’s latest show Nazar, she is playing the role of a witch. The show’s first episode was aired on July 30, 2018. The new show will see many spine-chilling incidents as the character who will be playing Monalisa’s on-screen daughter, who has been shown in the program living with her grand-parents, witnesses events which will change her life upside down.

Monalisa apart from being an actor, dancer, is also an Instagram enthusiast and always remain on top to share her latest photos, videos treating her fans with latest updates in her life. She recently shared her look from the show Nazar. In her new show, Monalisa is all set to entertain with her never seen avatar before.

