Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently took to her Instagram handle to share her suhagraat video. In the post, she is looking hot dancing on the song Aa Re Pritam Pyare. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps entertaining her fans with her glimpses and videos from the show.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas masters the talent of sizzling the Internet with her hot dance moves and photos. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps entertaining them in various creative ways. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy suhagraat video. In the post, she is dancing on the song Aa Re Pritam Pyare and is dolled up in a bridal avatar. Donned in full red attire, the actor is looking uber-hot dancing on the bed with rose petals on it. It seems that the actor is enjoying her role of Daayan and keeps sharing small glimpses and teasers from her show Nazar.

The hardworking actor is best known for her outstanding roles in Bhojpuri films and has recently spread her hands in Hindi Tv show which has proved to be a successful decision of the diva’s life as her show Nazar is currently high on TRP charts.

The Internet sensation has about 1.6 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. The hottie has also worked in low budgeted films in the starting stage of her career. Not many people know that the actor did her Bollywood debut with the movie Blackmail opposite Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty in the year 2005. Overall, the actor has till now worked and appeared in Hindi, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali films and has till now excelled well on-screens with her hardworking nature.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More