Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and television beauty Niyati Fatnani have set the Internet on fire with their latest dance video in which they are seen dancing on the Hook-Up song, watch video

Bhojpuri dancing sensation and the queen of Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and television beauty Niyati Fatnani have been raising the temperature on Instagram with their latest video in which the two stunning divas are seen shaking their booty on Hook Up song from Student Of The Year 2. In the video, we see we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy black and white print jumpsuit and Niyati Fatnani, on the other hand, is looking sultry in a sexy red crop top with black printed lowers. Their adorable expressions are cute looks are to die for and not to forget their sexy latka-jhatkas are too hot to handle!

Their sexy dance video on Hook Up song which was shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on her official Instagram account has been breaking the Internet! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Niyati Fatnani are co-stars from Star Plus’s hit show Nazar which is a supernatural series.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a popular Bhojpuri actress who is known for working in more than 200 Bhojpuri films such as Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Mita Deb Raavanraaj, among several others.

Niyati Fatnani, on the other hand, became a household name after playing the role of Arundhati in popular television show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. Both Monalisa and Niyati are amazing dancers and their viral dance video is proof.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Tamil, Hindi and Bengali films.

