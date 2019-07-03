Bhojpuri sexy actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's hot dance video has gone viral on social media! Their sizzling chemistry in the song is too hot to handle!

Bhojpuri item queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh’s song titled Jawani Sikahar Par from the blockbuster movie Pawan Raja has been breaking the Internet! In the song, we see steamy chemistry between the two actors which will blow your mind!

While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed in a sexy white and purple saree, Pawan Singh looks dapper as usual in a casual green tee with blue denim jeans. Their sexy latka-jhatkas in the song are to die for and the song has garnered more than 3 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube and has gone viral on social media.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh have starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies together such as Sarkar Raj, Gadar, Jaan Lebu Ka Ho, Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangele, Jiddi Ashiq, Kare La Kamal Dharti Ke Lal, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Me, Banaraswali, among many others.

Their sizzling on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and they set the screens on fire with their sexy and intimate dance. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh are extremely popular in Bhojpuri cinema and are two of the most sensational actors as well.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is currently seen in Star Plus’s hit show Nazar. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and has worked in Tamil and Telugu movie industry as well. Pawan Singh is a popular singer and Bhojpuri actor.

