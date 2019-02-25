The hot Bhojpuri duo Monalisa and Pawan Singh always manage to set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry making the audience wanting for more. The duo has enacted in several films together giving a number of blockbuster hits.

The Bhojpuri power couple Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh never fail to set the screen ablaze with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. For yet another time the duo has broken all records with their song Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya garnering more than 17 million views which has taken the internet by the storm.

Their popular Bhojpuri song Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya showcases sultry and sizzling chemistry between Monalisa and Pawan Singh showing sexy moves in the video. The duo can be seen romancing in the video. While Monalisa is wearing a translucent yellow suit, Pawan Singh can be seen donned in yellow shirt and black pants.

Antara Biswas, better known by her sobriquet Monalisa is the most celebrated Bhijpuri diva and has enacted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films. She has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. The former bigg boss contestant made her debut in Bollywood with Blackmail which also featured Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. The actress has also performed in South Indian films before coming to notice through her role in Tauba Tauba opposite Amin Gazi. She had also acted in a Kannada film titled Jackpot.

The Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has worked on Bhojpuri pop albums as a vocalist. His launched his debut album Odhaniya Wali in 1997, followed by Kaanch Kasailli from 2005. In 2008 Singh released the album Lollypop Lagelu which was a super hit. He played his first lead role together in the 2007 film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam. He was also awarded Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016.

