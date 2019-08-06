Monalisa, Pawan Singh hot songs: Hot Jodi of Bhojpuri film industry Pawan Singh and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas whenever paired up together there on screen sizzling chemistry makes the song hit. Here are the top 5 songs which will blow your mind!

Monalisa, Pawan Singh hot songs: The hot Jodi of Bhojpuri film industry when paired together then its mandate that magic has to happen, their on-screen chemistry, steamy videos storms the internet and fetch more than a million views, Yes! we are talking about Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Monalisa aka Antra Biswas, who’s on-screen chemistry gives you the oomph and shake you from head to toe. These on-screen power couples are big enchanter of Bhojpuri film which one cannot deny.

From sensuous dance moves to there hot, sizzling, steamy chemistry the duo has it all to become an on-screen power couple. They act as a pinch of spice as every time they are paired up together then its a must that song has to hit a million views, without them Bhojpuri film industry is incomplete.

Not only dance moves these actors have acting skills which no one can deny which has won millions of hearts. Recently a song Diya Gul Kara starerr Monalisa and Pawan Singh have got 26 million views on YouTube and their fans were drooling over them. The heat between the duo is too tempting and once again they had proved that the duo when paired up together then its must that the song will become a hit.

Workwise, Pawan Singh can be seen in some big-budget films like Jai Hind, Zahreela, Sher Singh, while Monalisa has worked in more than 200 films and currently working for Star Plus serial Nazar, the diva has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi movie.

Here are the top 5 Bhojpuri song which will blow your mind!

