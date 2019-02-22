Monalisa, Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: Pawan Singh and Antara Biswas aka Monalisa are back again with one more hit Holi song and fans can't stop grooving to the tunes. The song is a short span of time has crossed 55k views in a span of just 2 hours and will soon cross 1 million views on youtube. Take a look at the superhit Holi song inside.

Monalisa, Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: Holi is around the corner, and all Bhojpuri stars are coming up with their own Holi songs and people can’t stop grooving to them! Recently taking to his official Instagram handle Pawan Singh shared the news of his latest song Phonewe Se Happy Holi Bol Dihatu from the album Falana Bo Dharail Ho Holiya Me. The song has been crooned by Pawan Singh, penned by R R Pankaj, directed by Chhote Baba and bankrolled under the biggest Bhojpuri music label Wave Music Ltd.

Talking about the poster shared by Pawan Singh on his official Instagram handle, he is posing along with Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas also popularly known by her stage name Monalisa. In the poster, Monalisa is playing with Holi colours in a black tank top and white skirt whereas Pawan Singh is dressed in a white shirt and black aviators. He has captioned his post as the song Phonewe Se Happy Holi Bol Dihatu is out now and his millions of fans should check out his song! Take a look at his song here:

The song n a span of just 2 hours has garnered 60k likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for the amazing song. On the work front, He will be next seen in raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela, and Sher Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More