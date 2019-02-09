Pawan Singh and Monalisa have done many item numbers together and have featured in movies too! Some of the item numbers are- Pala Satake, Gor Kariya, Muaai Dihala Rajaji, among various others. After featuring in controversial Bigg Boss show, Monalisa has become a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

One of the famous songs of the Bhojpuri industry Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya from the film Des Pradesh has crossed 17 million views and is soon going to reach the 20 million mark! The song stars Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh in lead roles and has been crooned by Palak. Talking about the video, it opens to Pawan Singh and Monalisa dancing in the middle of an abandoned village where Monalisa is donning a pink bralette and a white semi see-through dress whereas Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is dressed in a white shirt and black jeans. The chemistry between the duo can’t be missed!

Pawan Singh and Monalisa have done many item numbers together and have featured in movies too! Some of the item numbers are- Pala Satake, Gor Kariya, Muaai Dihala Rajaji, among various others. On the work front, Pawan Singh has many movies lined up for the year, some of the movies of the power star are Raja, Maine Sajan Unko Chun Liya, Sher Singh whereas Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently filming for her television show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan!

Take a look at their hot video song here:

