Monalisa, Pawan Singh's sexy video: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is dressed in a red saree and has complemented her look with jhumkas, kohled eyes and dark red lipstick, whereas Pawan Singh is donning a white tank top, and a red towel. Viral song Muaai Dihala Rajaji has crossed 35 million views on YouTube and is soon going to garner 40 million plus views.

Monalisa, Pawan Singh’s sexy video: One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2014 Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein’s song Muaai Dihala Rajaji has crossed 35 million views on YouTube and is soon going to garner 40 million plus views. The song stars Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh in lead roles whereas Anand Mohan Pandey, Seema Singh, and others are in pivotal roles. The music video song has been directed by Rajesh Gupta, crooned by Kalpana, lyrics have been penned by Vinay Bihari and bankrolled under T-series.

In the song, Monalisa is dressed in a red saree and has complemented her look with jhumkas, kohled eyes and dark red lipstick, whereas Pawan Singh is donning a white tank top, and a red towel. On the work front, Monalisa is currently filming for her Star Plus show where she plays the role of a daayan and has become a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. While Pawan Singh will have one busy year with back to back 5 movies lined up. Some of his movies re- Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela, and Sher Singh.

Watch full song Muaai Dihala Rajaji starring Monalisa, Pawan Singh from the movie Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein here:

