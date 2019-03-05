Monalisa photo: Bhojpuri dancing sensation and Nazar actor Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been turning up the heat on the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which take social media by storm! Have a look.

One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been winning the Internet as well as the hearts of her fans with her stunning and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photos shared by the Nazar actress on her Instagram account, Antara Biswas looks mesmerising in a yellow suit. Her yellow bangles and white earrings are making her look more stylish and the pose which she has made is too sexy!

Monalisa is one of the most popular actresses who has widely worked in the Bhojpuri film industry and has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films as well. She is currently seen playing the lead role in Nazar which is a popular daily soap that airs on Star Plus and she is also a former Bigg Boss 10 contestant who became a household name after participating in the show.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has featured in over 150 Bhojpuri films such as

Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, among many others and is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry.

