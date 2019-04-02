Monalisa sexy photo: Bhojpuri sensation who enjoys 1.7 million followers on Instagram, took to her official handle to drive away the Monday blues of her fans with a hot picture in a blue coloured dress and red lip colour. The alluring photo that was posted last night i.e. April 1, was liked by over 29k Instagram users within a few hours of its upload.

Monalisa sexy photo: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a total Internet sensation. With millions of fan following on social media, Monalisa enjoys posting her sexy photos and videos in order to make her fans stay updated about her personal as well as professional life. From her hot selfies to Tik Tok videos, Monalisa no doubt is a quite famous and active social media user. Recently, the lady took to her official Instagram handle to share a collage of her posing for pictures in red lip colour and blue dress. Her curly hair-do and perfect make-up simply made her look alluring just like her other sizzling pics.

Talking about her other Instagram post, Monalisa posted a glimpse of the upcoming episode of her show, Nazar, in which she is seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod. Monalisa bagged one of the most talked about the role of a witch after garnering love and praises from the audience in Bigg Boss season 10. In the video, Mohit Malik who plays the role of Sikander in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is seen being attacked by Mohana’s son. Although, the video was a prank for her Nazar as well as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fans but her idea of playing April Fool’s day with her 1.7 million fanbases on Instagram made her post garner over 86,053 views. Watch the video here:

Also, if you missed taking a sneak peek into Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram post that has already received over 29k likes and thousands of comments on it, take a look at it here:

Bhojpuri bombshell who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans crave for more sexy pictures and videos, makes sure she is uploading her either hot or hilarious videos from the sets of Nazar. The lady has been treating her followers well with such tiny clip or promos ever since she joined Nazar that airs on Star Plus.

Here are the six funny as well as hot videos of Mohana from the sets of Nazar:

