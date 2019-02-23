Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known as the allrounder of the industry as she masters the talent of flourishing herself well in every character she plays on-screen. Monalisa is also known for her sensual attires and keeps spreading her hotness on social media with her uber-hot photos. Here is a list of breathtaking photos that will steal your heart:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas masters the talent of rocking the Internet with her super sultry photos and videos. The hottie leaves no chance of excelling her talent on-screen and always prooves herself well with her versatile roles. Monalisa tops the favourites list of her fans and stuns everyone with her uber-hot pictures. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following on social media and is currently winning hearts with her Hindi TV show Nazar in which she is portraying the role of a Daayan. The daily soap is a supernatural television show of Starplus which is currently high on TRP charts. The show is also being dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil as well. Recently, she was also making news for completing 150 episodes and has shared her party pictures with her team on Instagram.

The diva began with her career in Oriya films like Jai Sriram, Wrong Number and later started trying her skills in other movies like Kannada, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu films as well. The hottie also appeared in the famous Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in the season 9 with costars Manveer Gujjar and Lopamudra Raut. In the show itself, the actor got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput. Later she was also seen appearing in a dancing show Nach Baliye season 8 with her husband. Monalisa is among the hottest actors of the industry who is known for setting the Internet on fire with her sexy photos and dancing videos.

Here are some hot photos of the actor dressed in traditional attires, have a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More