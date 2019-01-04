Monalisa photos: Except for movies, she has also been a contestant of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She also made an appearance in Nach Baliye 8, Comedy nights Bachao with Kapil Sharma among others. Currently, the diva is filming for her show Nazar where she plays the role of a Mohanna aka Dayan. The show bagged her recognition and got her a massive fan following of 1.5 million followers Instagram.

Monalisa photos: One of the bankable and famous actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Mona Lisa recently took to her official Instagram handle to share photos from her photoshoot. Mona Lisa has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, 5 tv shows and what not! The 36-year-old actor started her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi film Jayate where she played the role of Arti. but got her breakthrough with Jai Sriram, where she played the role of rima das in this 1999 movie.

Except for movies, she has also been a contestant of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She also made an appearance in Nach Baliye 8, Comedy nights Bachao with Kapil Sharma among others. Currently, the diva is filming for her show Nazar where she plays the role of a Mohanna aka Dayan. The show bagged her recognition and got her a massive fan following of 1.5 million followers Instagram. On the professional front, she was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, opposite Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Shubhi Sharma, Rahul Dev among others. Take a look at Mona Lisa’s hot pictures from 2018 here:

