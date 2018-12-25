Monalisa photos: Recently on the occasion of Christmas, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from a photoshoot where she is donning a sleeveless bodycon black dress and a Santa cap. The picture in a span of just 30 minutes has managed to garner thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty.

Monalisa photos: One of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has taken the internet by storm with her sexy pictures. Recently on the occasion of Christmas, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from a photoshoot where she is donning a sleeveless bodycon black dress and a Santa cap. The picture in a span of just 30 minutes has managed to garner thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty. She has captioned her picture as Merry Christmas to you all may Santa bring you happiness and success this Christmas. She further on even added that she loves working on holidays and its the holiday season with the hashtag work is worship.

On the Profesional front, Monalisa has worked in 125 Bhojpuri movies till date, has featured in 5 television shows and 1 web series. Antara Biswas is currently filming for her show Nazar, where she plays the role of a Dayan; a villain opposite Niyati Fatnani, and Harsh Rajput. Since then she has become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following of 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Take a look at her pictures from Christmas event here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More