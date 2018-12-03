Bhojpuri glam queen Monalisa, who is known to melt a million hearts with her hotness has yet again taken the internet over. The gorgeous lady is back with her stunning and sexy avatars and fans are going gaga over it. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sizzling ladies of Bhojpuri film industry who enjoys a massive fan following. Being an avid social media user, Monalisa slays it every time with the new hot and happening photo updates of her and keeps on treating her fans with her latest and newest looks.

This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking ravishing as ever. Not just her remarkable acting skills, but her beauty is a big factor for all the love from fans. Raising the hotness quotient with her bold and sexy dress-ups, Monalisa manages to hog headlines everytime. In her latest photo, she can be seen donning a beautiful yellow floral dress with a deep neck design. Monalisa is posing like a real classy chic for the camera and is flaunting her curves like a boss. Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time. Monalisa knows how to impress her fans with the astonishing stills of her and she keeps on doing that. Amping up her looks with ultimate trendy and fashionable clothes, the diva leaves everyone breathless. Currently playing the role of a sexy daayan on Star Plus’s show Nazar, Monalisa is continuing to win hearts. Here’s a glimpse of her amazing Instagram timeline which will make your Monday morning a happy one!

Being Retro… #simple #basic #lovingit

It Was Such An Overwhelming MOMENT For Me… Yes I was presented “The Award”…. “SABSE KARAMATI SADASYA” on the #starparivaarawards2018 … As i was short of speech on stage I am still having now…. But have to mention… My First Fiction show #nazar…. My Character “MOHONA” who is a “DAYAN” (a negative character) but still being loved by world… I feel its an Iconic character I got as a debutante on Indian television…It Is Such A great Feeling when You Receive your First Ever Award As well…. Its so so true “ “HARD WORK PAYS “ …. THANK YOU #starplus for every single thing…. THANK YOU @gulenaghmakhan MA’m and @karishmajain92 ma’m for believing in me…. thank you @atifcam for portraying my character so beautifully… thank you God 🙏 for every unexpected things that happened to me…. Maa @ira.biswas See finally it happened …. And love you @vikrant8235 You have always given me strength and positivity… #happy #gratitude #bestmoments

Optimism Is A Happiness Magnet… ❤️

