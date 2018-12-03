Bhojpuri queen Monalisa rules the industry like no other and her hot and sexy photos rule the internet like no other. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa never misses a chance to steal hearts of her fans. This time too, she is breaking the internet with her classy yet hot look. Slaying a short yellow dress, Monalisa is striking the most sizzling poses for the camera. Take a look yourself!

Monalisa is raising the temperature with her sizzling look!

Bhojpuri glam queen Monalisa, who is known to melt a million hearts with her hotness has yet again taken the internet over. The gorgeous lady is back with her stunning and sexy avatars and fans are going gaga over it. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sizzling ladies of Bhojpuri film industry who enjoys a massive fan following. Being an avid social media user, Monalisa slays it every time with the new hot and happening photo updates of her and keeps on treating her fans with her latest and newest looks.

This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking ravishing as ever. Not just her remarkable acting skills, but her beauty is a big factor for all the love from fans. Raising the hotness quotient with her bold and sexy dress-ups, Monalisa manages to hog headlines everytime. In her latest photo, she can be seen donning a beautiful yellow floral dress with a deep neck design. Monalisa is posing like a real classy chic for the camera and is flaunting her curves like a boss. Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time. Monalisa knows how to impress her fans with the astonishing stills of her and she keeps on doing that. Amping up her looks with ultimate trendy and fashionable clothes, the diva leaves everyone breathless. Currently playing the role of a sexy daayan on Star Plus’s show Nazar, Monalisa is continuing to win hearts. Here’s a glimpse of her amazing Instagram timeline which will make your Monday morning a happy one!

