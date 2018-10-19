Bhojpuri sensation, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most loved actors from the regional film industry. The actor very well knows how to steal all the limelight with her glam looks. Although, the western avatar of her is loved by fans when she dolls up in desi attire the fans get easily swayed.

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, the gorgeous lady Antara Biswas aka Monalisa wished her fans with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of them all dressed up for the occasion. Donning a beautiful pink suit with matching pieces of jewellery, Monalisa is looking extremely gorgeous while Vikrant can be seen sporting a classy white kurta with sky blue embroidery. The lovebirds are posing for the camera holding a lit diya in hand.

People were already a big fan of her desi avatars but after this photo, she has created a buzz on the social media. Winning hearts all over, this photo of her has already gathered more than 7000 like within an hour. Glowing as ever, Antara is stealing the show with her charming smile. As the festive season is already here, the fans will get to see more of her desi avatars.

Whenever she posts a photo, it manages to capture a million hearts but this time, the actor is warming hearts with this adorable couple photo. Monalisa married Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while they were both participating in the Bigg Boss season 10. Since then, the duo has been melting the hearts of fans with cutest photos.

Earlier too, Monalisa impressed her fans with her look for Maha Ashtami when she was all dolled up in popping pink. As mentioned already, no one carried pink the way Monalisa does. This is why she chose the same colour for the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi too. However, we are giving you a sneak peek to her mesmerizing look on Maha Ashtami too:

