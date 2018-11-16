Monalisa photos: In the photos shared by Monalisa, the diva can be seen donning a sexy sleevless wine coloured suit. With her seductive expressions and sultry pose, Monalisa is making ethnic look sexy. Shared just a few minutes ago, the photos are taking social media by storm.

Bhojpuri youtube queen Antara Biswas, popularly known by her stage name Mona Lisa has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoots. The social media sensation who rules over millions of hearts took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture. Donning a beautiful sleeveless wine suit, Monalisa is adding glamour to her look with plunging deep neck-cut detailing, which is highlighting her defined collar bones and her to-die body. To complement her look, she has styled it with golden white jhumkas, matching bangles and a medium sized bindi. Bhojpuri beauty has kept her makeup to minimal with kohled eyes and pink lipstick. Her picture in a span of just 25 minutes has garnered 4,908 likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her ethereal beauty. She has captioned her picture as A smile is the best makeup a girl can wear.

Monalisa has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and worked with almost all big superstars of the cinema. The Bhojpuri diva rose to fame with her stint in Indian controversial show Bigg Boss in season 10. Currently, Monalisa is shooting for her Star Plus show Nazar where she is portraying the role of a Dayan. Have a look at some of her sexiest pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More