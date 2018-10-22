Bhojpuri glam queen Antara Biswas aka Monalisa takes the internet by storm with every other post of her. Yet again, the actor treated her fans with the most surprising and gorgeous bridal look of her. All dolled-up in red, she is looking as dreamy as always. Although the hot and sizzling looks of her make the fans go gaga but this desi avatar is being loved by all.

Monalisa rose the temperature after she posted a classy picture in a gorgeous shimmery pink dress

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa seems to be unstoppable. The gorgeous diva never misses a chance to steal all the limelight with her hottest photos. Winning a million hearts and bagging a massive fan following, Monalisa has become one of the most loved regional actors in India. Be it her uber-hot looks in the glam-chic attires or the desi and simple looks, she rocks it all. This time too, Antara Biswas took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her donning the bridal outfit.

Yes! The alluring diva has surprised her fans with this over-the-top and serene bridal look of her. Dolled-up in a blood red saree and sitting on a decorated bed like a typical Indian bride, Monalisa is swaying her fans with her serene expressions. Carrying the attire with sheer elegance, the sizzling beauty is looking absolutely dreamy.

Here’s the photo:

This photo is a dream come true for every Monalisa fan as she is looking extremely gorgeous. Known for her sexy curvy body and sizzling latke Jhatke, the lady opted the typical desi avatar this time which is capturing a million hearts. The actor has captioned this photo calling herself a woman with a fine prospect of happiness behind her. With a massive fanbase of 1.2 million Instagram, the beauty has already garnered more than 39,000 likes and overflowed comments praising her beauty.

One of the most bankable actors, Monalisa amazes her fans with every glance of her. After showcasing an unmissable chemistry with top Bhojpuri stars, she is now winning hearts with her role in Star Plus serial Nazar.

Here are some more irresistible and mesmerizing photos of her which will leave you breathless:

