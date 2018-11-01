Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to charm the audience with her sensuous and sultry photos. As a pleasant surprise for the audience, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. Dressed in a multi-coloured dress, the Nazar actor looks uber-hot and is making everyone go gaga over her with her stunning look.

Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a stunner and she knows it. Be it ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her sensational and sultry dance moves or making her way to the top of TRP charts with her latest show Nazar aired on Star Plus, the diva leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her. Every time she shares a new photo and video, it goes on to win hearts and this time is no different.

As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account on November 1, 2018 to share her latest photo. Donning a multi-coloured dress, the gorgeous actor looks absolutely stunning in the photo. To amp up the look, Monalisa kept her makeup minimal and added oomph to her look with her seductive body language and sizzling expressions.

In the first photo, Monalisa can be seen jumping with joy on one side while on the other side she looks breathtaking with her seductive expressions. In the second photo shared by Monalisa, she can be seen sitting in a park while striking a bold and sensuous pose. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 13K likes and is taking social media by storm. With this, her fans and followers have flooded the comment section with compliments appreciating her beauty and gorgeous looks.

Workwise, Monalisa has starred in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, emerging as one of the most sought-after and talented female actors in the Industry. However, she rose to fame and stardom with her stint in Season 10 of controversial reality Bigg Boss. Currently, she is garnering praises for her performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

Have a look at Monalisa’s photos that take make fans go gaga over her:

