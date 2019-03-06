Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri actor Antara Biswas has yet again swayed fans with her hot and sexy Instagram posts. The diva keeps on sharing the astonishing photos of her on her official social media account. This time too, she has created a buzz with her superhot monokini photo, take a look!

Monalisa photos: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actors Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently winning hearts with her splendid performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar has once again taken the internet by a storm. With her envious body and gorgeous face, Monalisa never fails to astonish her fans. The diva is one of the most stylish ladies who has her social media accounts flooded with these super hot photos.

Continuing to sweep fans off their feet, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a sexy monokini. Yes! The diva has yet again raised the temperatures with her steamy hot photo. Striking a sexy pose in a colourful monokini, Monalisa is surely making a style statement. Monalisa can be seen smiling with utmost charm and relaxing on a beachside. Take a look!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.7 million people on social media. The hottie has given some splendid performances in the Bhojpuri movies too. Monalisa even appeared on the controversial reality show Big Boss and married her boyfriend Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput. The Bengali beauty has driven fans crazy for her stunning photos on Instagram and here’s a glimpse of the best of them!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More