Bhojpuri sensation, Monalisa is one of the most popular regional actors who steals a million hearts with her glam avatars. The desi beauty queen is known to sway her fans with the most sensational dance moves. This time too, she is breaking the internet with her desi look for Maha Ashtami. Here's what the gorgeous beauty posted:

Every time she dresses up, she makes her fans go crazy. The exquisite beauty has a different charm on her face that captures millions of hearts. Known for her swan-like body and sensuous moves, the Bhojpuri diva takes the social media by storm everytime she flaunts her beauty. This time too, she is winning hearts with her mesmerizing look for the special day, Maha Ashtami. Today, on October 17, 2018, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to wish her fans a very pious and happy Maha Ashtami. All dolled-up in pink dress she is looking hot as fire.

The glowing face of Monalisa looks even more beautiful with popping colours like pink and she very well knows it. Carrying the prettiest colour with all the grace, Monalisa is wishing everyone “Shubho maha Ashtami”.

Here’s the photo:

Monalisa stuns her fans with sexy expressions that steal all the limelight. The actor looks mesmerizing donning this floral print top with a gorgeous pink skirt. As per her caption, it can be noted that this photo belongs to her shoot diaries and it is absolutely ravishing. After ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her latke and jhatke, she has paved her way into the hearts of massive fan-following with her glam looks. Her acting skills and the undeniable charm has made her one of the most loved actors. Her curvaceous figure and the attractive features make her look good in all the avatars.

One of the hottest Bhojpuri celebrity, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss Season 10. Currently, the diva is making the audience go gaga with her performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More