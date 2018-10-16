Monalisa photos: Known to make the audience go gaga over her sensuous looks and sizzling dance moves, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is exuding charm in her latest photo. On Tuesday morning, October 16, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. In the photo, Monalisa, who can be seen donning a sexy orange suit, looks as hot as fire.

Monalisa photos: After ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her hot and sexy latkas and jhatkas, Actor Monalisa is paving her way to the top of TRP charts with her new show Nazar aired on Star Plus. Be it charming the audience with her acting skills to her undeniable charm, the diva leaves no stone unturned to make her fans go gaga over her. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she is oozing oomph and charm.

Donning an orange suit that is complimenting her curvaceous figure completely, Monalisa completed her look with a golden bangles, a small black bindi and kept her hair open. Her sexy expressions are elevating the hotness metre to another level. Needless to say, Monalisa looks mesmerising in the seductive and sultry photo.

Soon after Monalisa shared the photo, social media users flooded the photo with their likes and comments. In less than an hour, the photo managed the garner more than 1200 likes and the count seems unstoppable. With this, her fans showered the comment section with their compliments and love for Monalisa.

Workwise, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sought-after and hottest actors of Bhojpuri cinema. However, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 10. Currently, she is busy winning hearts with her performance in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

Check out Monalisa’s photos that make fans go gaga over her beauty:

