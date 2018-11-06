Antara Biswas aka Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri diva looks alluring in her latest Instagram post donning a black sleeveless dress with a white sneaker, she has complemented her look with no makeup and has kept her hair down. She has captioned her picture as nature lover can't stop myself from posing and in the other picture, she is wishing her 1.3 million fans happy Choti Diwali.

Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa is taking the internet by storm again with her sexy photoshoots and her seductive expressions. She made her acting debut in 1997 with Jayate in which she portrayed the role of Aarti and her Bollywood debut with Blackmail in 2005 opposite Ajay Devgn and Sunil Shetty. Monalisa in 2010 was declared as the most sought actress in the Bhojpuri Film industry.

Donning a black sleeveless dress with white sneakers, Monalisa looks exquisite as she poses for the camera. She has captioned her picture as nature lover can’t stop myself to pose. In the other picture, Monalisa can be seen playing around in the park and smiling for the camera. Antara Biswas started her career in the Bhojpuri industry and has emerged as one of the most successful actresses. She has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has even worked for Hindi, Oriya, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil industry.

On the work front, Monalisa will be next seen opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan se 2. Currently, the diva is shooting for her star plus show Daayan ki Nazar and has been winning the hearts of millions of fans with her performance.

