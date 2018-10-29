Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas aka Monalisa looks ravishing in her latest Instagram post dressed in a white saree and a white sleeveless blouse with colourful mirror border. She has complemented her look with dark smudgy kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick.

Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, who is known for her sultry expressions and her curvaceous body has taken over the internet again with her latest photo shoots. She made her acting debut with Jayte in 1997 opposite Shakti Kapoor. Currently, the diva is shooting for her Star Plus show Daayan Ki Nazar and has been winning the hearts of millions of fans with her performance. Monalisa has a huge fan following of 1.2 million on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Talking about diva’s exquisite pictures on Instagram, Monalisa is standing in the middle of a river dressed in a white saree and a white sleeveless blouse with colourful mirror border. She has complemented her look with dark smudgy kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. Monalisa aka Antara looks astonishing as she poses for the camera.

The Bhojpuri diva has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has also appeared in Hindi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She started grabbing the headlines after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2016 and emerged as one of the main finalists on the Salman Khan show.

Workwise Antara Biswas will be next seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan se 2 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More