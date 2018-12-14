Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has been ruling the regional film industry since a long time has also become a social media sensation. Currently winning hearts with her role in Star Plu’s show Nazar, Monalisa is also quite famous for all the hot and happening photo updates she puts on social media. Being an avid user, she keeps on sharing her day-to-day life with her fans and has now gained a huge Instagram family.

Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 1.4 million people on Instagram, Monalisa never misses a chance to melt hearts with her gorgeous avatars. Be it the hot chic look or the desi girl avatar, she knows how to slay it all. We have see, loved and cherished all sides of her but Monalisa really blew away everyone when she took to her official Instagram account to share a bikini photo of her. Leaving everyone breathless, the beauty queen posted a photo wearing a two piece bikini and posing for the camera. With all the sexiness and curvaceous body, Monalisa managed to garner a huge response on the photo.

In a matter of no time, the photo got a huge number of likes and now it has basked over 161,375 likes with overflowing comment section. The black bikini is flaunting her curves in a perfect way. Monalisa chose to pop things up with a red bold lipstick which indeed made it even more sultry. The diva captioned the photo calling herself sassy and, we do agree!

Optimism Is A Happiness Magnet… ❤️

It Was Such An Overwhelming MOMENT For Me… Yes I was presented “The Award”…. “SABSE KARAMATI SADASYA” on the #starparivaarawards2018 … As i was short of speech on stage I am still having now…. But have to mention… My First Fiction show #nazar…. My Character “MOHONA” who is a “DAYAN” (a negative character) but still being loved by world… I feel its an Iconic character I got as a debutante on Indian television…It Is Such A great Feeling when You Receive your First Ever Award As well…. Its so so true “ “HARD WORK PAYS “ …. THANK YOU #starplus for every single thing…. THANK YOU @gulenaghmakhan MA’m and @karishmajain92 ma’m for believing in me…. thank you @atifcam for portraying my character so beautifully… thank you God 🙏 for every unexpected things that happened to me…. Maa @ira.biswas See finally it happened …. And love you @vikrant8235 You have always given me strength and positivity… #happy #gratitude #bestmoments

