Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to charm the audience with her latest Instagram photos. In the photos shared by the diva on Wednesday morning, she is striking a pose in a purple suit under the bright sun and looks ready to make the fans go gaga over her. After Monalisa shared the photos, it is receiving love and compliments from her fans and followers.

Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is stunning and she knows it. With her sensational and sultry dance moves and mesmerising personality, Monalisa has shined through as one of the most loved and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema. As the diva charms the audience with her acting skills in her Star Plus’s show Nazar, the diva is leaving is no stone to make jaws drop and win hearts on social media with her mesmerising photos.

Taking her fans by surprise, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share her latest photo from the sets of her show. Donning a purple suit with a blue dupatta, Monalisa looked gorgeous as ever. With her hair tied in a ponytail and a small bindi on her forehead, Monalisa is refining simplicity and grace as she twirls under the bright sun.

Sharing the photo with her fans and followers, Monalisa mentioned in the caption that supreme excellence is simplicity. Receiving more than 28K likes, the photo is winning hearts and has left the fans spell-bound.

Workwise, Monalisa is making her way to the top of TRP charts with her show Nazar aired on Star Plus. Having worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa rose to fame with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10.

