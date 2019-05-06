Bhojpuri dancing sensations Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Poonam Dubey have set social media on fire with their latest sexy photos as well as videos which they have shared on their Instagram accounts.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Poonam Dubey are two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who leave no stone unturned to woo fans with their hot and sexy photos as well as video. In the new photos posted by these two Bhojpuri bombshells, they both are looking too stunning and too hot to handle!

While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking breathtaking in a sexy red saree and she is dancing with her Nazar co-stars, Poonam Dubey, on the other hand, is looking breathtaking in a ravishing orange and red lehenga and her sexy pose, stunning looks and magical eyes are to die for!

Poonam Dubey is one of the prettiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her fitness and her sexy gym avatars as well as hot dance moves. She has starred in movies like Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for working in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and songs and she is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’s daily show Nazar.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. She became a household name after participating in the 10th season of the controversial reality show. She has a huge fan following on social media and is an Internet sensation as well.

She has also starred in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil films as well.

