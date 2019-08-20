Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Rani Chatterjee both of the actress have appeared on the Reality TV show and did super sexy item numbers, here is the list

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Rani Chatterjee the Bhojpuri sensation are ruling the internet over their hot songs. Both the actress has appeared in the reality TV show, Monalisa appeared on the reality TV show BigBoss 10 in 2016 and Rani Chatterjee is the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

Rani Chatterjee is the bold and beautiful actress of Bhojpuri cInema and she did over 30 movies for the industry and her item number always tops the list here are some of the hot item numbers of Rani in which she is grooving like a pro and will make you groove too. The songs which top the list are Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La, Kaat Tihlas Dheere Dheere Chaat Kar, Ang Ang Mein Aag Lagaal Baa, Rimjhim Barsela Sawan, Batti Band Kara Killi Laga Da and here are the videos of the song that you just can’t miss.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas did over 125 movies for Bhojpuri Industry and is currently doing the show Nazar on StarPlus, she has also appeared in the and had appeared on the show BogBoss and got hitched with her love Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in 2017. She did a number of item songs for the Bhojpuri Industry like Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nahi Chali Ae, Diya Gul Kara Rani and many others here are the videos of them.

Both of the actresses are super hot and have things in common like they love making TikTok videos, made their career-high with Bhojpuri films and Monalisa is doing her daily soap show too, we expect Rani to be there too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App