Monalisa, Sambhavna Seth, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri entertainment industry has some charmers, whose charismatic beauty, makes their fans to drool over them, these beauties slay in everything they don and sets trends for the fashion industry.
The hotties with their naughty red hot look will definitely be going to blow your mind, as their fashion sense is unbeatable, Talking about Rani Chatterjee, we all know that the stunner is the bombshell of Bhojpuri world and with her every post she ablaze the internet, while Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is the true Saree Wali Girl who leaves no chance to woo her fans, the diva with her curvaceous body and killer looks makes her fans go crazy.
Whereas talking about Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh, they had broken all the sayings, ‘2 actors cannot be friends’ as their social media is the proof to there strong bond, the duo time and again post their photos and videos together in which they look allurer and with that they need no fashion tips, as their fans can see on award nights, with there dressing sense they acquire all the attention of the event.
No matter how many fights or disagreements we have, No matter how many other friends or sisters we have, No matter how much we talk to them or spend time with them, Always remember that no one can replace you EVER ! You WERE,ARE and WILL ALWAYS BE, IRREPLACEABLE !!! You have a special place in my heart FOREVER Akshara 😍 Happiest birthday to the most amazing friend I have 😘 I wish you an year and whole life full of strength, success and happiness and may God bless you with everything good you wish for 😘 happy birthday once again 😊👍🏻
Last but definitely not the least, Yes Sambhavna Seth, the true Bhojpuri queen as her dance moves has won millions of hearts and with that, she has been counted as one of the topmost item girls of Bhojpuri entertainment industry. With all these titles the diva is also an ace YouTuber as her each video garners more than 20,000 views in no time, she recently got a silver screen button for her YouTube videos.
Here are the top 8 photos of Bhojpuri diva’s in the red dress.
अगर जिंदगी में कुछ पाना हो तो तरीके बदलो इरादे नहीं ! #indianoutfit #traditional #desigirl #loveforindianwear #lehenga #jewelry #red Managed by – @hvevents.in @pooja.singh3105 PC – @tanmay_studio MUA – @sahil_anand_arora Styled by – @stylingbyvictor Location – @underground_mumbai
Being a part of India dance week grand finale as a judge was such a great honour for me..Thank u so much @sandip_soparrkar for making me a part of this beautiful cause. #danceforacause #india #dance #week #grandfinale #jury #judge #dancer outfit by @ashishandshefaliofficial