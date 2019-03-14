Monalisa Sanya Irani photo: Television beauty queens Antara Biswas aka Monalisa and Sanya Irani's latest Instagram photo in which we see both the divas posing together has taken social media by storm!

Monalisa Sanya Irani photo: Nazar actress and Bhojpuri beauty queen Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been winning the Internet with her stunning and breathtaking photos as well as videos. In her latest Instagram post, we see the Bhojpuri dancing sensation posing with popular television actress Sanya Irani. They were both participants on television reality dance show Nach Baliye and have been great friends since then. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa shared the adorable picture with Sanya Irani on her official Instagram on Thursday evening and the photo has been breaking the Internet.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most popular faces in Bhojpuri cinema and is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, she has also worked in Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil and Telugu films. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has done several Bhojpuri films such as Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Mita Deb Raavanraaj, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, among many others. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

She participated in the reality show in its 10th season and became a household name since then. Antara Biswas is currently seen in television show Nazar.

