From Monalisa aka Antara Biswas to Sapna Chaudhary, these 10 sexy and hot Bhojpuri and Haryanvi actresses have been ruling the Internet with their steamy photos and sexy dance numbers!

May it be Bhojpuri sizzler Antara Biswas aka Monalisa or Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary, these beauties have surely been ruling the Internet with their sexy and hot photos which they keep sharing on their social media account and with their YouTube videos which not only garner millions of views but also take social media by storm in no time.

Bhojpuri actresses like Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Anjana Singh, Amrapali Dubey, all of them have a massive and strong fan base across the country and especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Here is the list of all these 10 popular, sexy and hot actresses who have been ruling the Internet for the past several years and have millions of followers on social media platforms:

Sapna Chaudhary:

Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna is so popular that her songs such as Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, among several others are played at all parties, marriages, and occasions across the country. The dancer has a massive fan base on Instagram and is also a TikTok star. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and has a crazy fan following across the country.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas:

With more than 200 Bhojpuri movies in her kitty, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is the sexiest actress in the Bhojpuri movie industry and is also an Instagram queen with over 3 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She is currently seen in Star Plus’s hit daily show Nazar and her songs on YouTube have millions of views and likes. All the photos and videos shared by Monalisa go viral in no time.

Amrapali Dubey:

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, best known for working in superhit movies such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, among others is another YouTube star and her videos are too hot to handle!

Poonam Dubey:

Known for working in movies like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdari Tax, among others, Poonam Dubey is also a fitness freak and has a massive fan base on social media.

Anjana Singh:

One of the sexiest item girls in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Rani Chatterjee:

Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and the dancing queen of the Bhojpuri movie industry with a huge fan base on social media.

Kajal Raghwani:

Known for starring in popular Bhojpuri movies such as Devra Bhail Deewana, Baj Gail Danka, Patna Se Pakistan, among others, she is another sexy Bhojpuri actress.

Seema Singh:

She is known as the item queen in the Bhojpuri film industry and has starred in more than 500 Bhojpuri item numbers.

Sambhavna Seth:

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri item girl.

